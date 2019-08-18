Wilmington home damaged in small balcony fire

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Fire officials believe “improperly discarded smoking material” is to blame for a fire that damaged a multi- family home Sunday.
Fire crews responded to the call Sunday at 11:46 a.m. at 1119 Matteo Drive, building three.
Assistant Chief of Operations Thomas Robinson says Wilmington and New Hanover Crews arrived to find a sprinkler controlled balcony fire on the third floor. Units left the scene of the fire by 1 p.m.
Investigators determined the cause was discarded “smoking material” in a flower pot. The home’s vinyl siding was damaged as well as some outdoor furnitues, but the damage was minor.
There were no injuries reported to the family or fire crews.
