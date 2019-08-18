Silver Alert: Onslow Co. authorities looking for Jessie Richardson

HUBERT, N.C. (WECT) - A silver alert is out tonight for a missing man from Onslow County.
Jessie Richardson, 68, of Hubert, was last seen near Abbitts Branch Lane and may be headed towards Jacksonville, NC.
He’s believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
He’s described as being 5′7″ and about 180 pounds with short grey hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, khaki cargo shorts and sandals.
He may be driving a 2005 silver Chevrolet Equinox with NC license plate number PKK-6664.
Anyone with information about Jessie Richardson should call Lt. McAllister at the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.