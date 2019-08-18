88,000+ pets adopted in 2019 ‘Clear the Shelters’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Final tallies are rolling in after the 2019 Clear the Shelters nationwide adoption event.
WECT was proud to partner with shelters across the country and here in southeastern North Carolina to help loving animals find furever homes.
Numbers so far:
Brunswick County Animal Services: 37 dogs, 23 cats adopted
Sampson County Animal Shelter: As of 2pm Saturday, all adoptable cats were adopted.
Columbus County Animal Control: 40 dogs, 25 cats adopted
Cat Tails Cat Adoption Services, Inc.: 5 cats
We’re still waiting on totals in New Hanover County, Sampson County and from the Pender County Humane Society.
