Lightning hits Dosher Hospital Sunday morning
Crews on scene are Dosher Hospital takes a direct hit from lightning.
By Gabrielle Williams | August 18, 2019 at 6:05 AM EDT - Updated August 18 at 6:05 AM

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to Dosher Memorial Hospital early Sunday morning after lightning hit the building.

According to a Facebook post from the Southport Fire Department, no one was hurt and all operations are back to normal at 2:40 a.m.

Several agencies responded along with the Southport Fire Department including Oak Island Fire, Boiling Spring Lakes Fire, Brunswick County EMS, and several others.

According to the post, Southport Police assisted on the scene with evacuation operations.

