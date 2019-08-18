K9s locate suspects accused of weekend robbery at Circle K

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men in connection with an armed robbery at a gas station overnight.
Ronald Lee Croll and Cory Montan Dixon are being held on $500,000 bonds. Croll and Dixon have been charged with kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault on a female, larceny of a motor vehicle and conspiracy.
Lt. Jerry Brewer of the sheriff’s office says the armed robbery happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning at the Circle K off of Gordon Road. Croll is accused of pulling a gun on the store clerk and demanding money from the cash register. After the worker handed over the cash, the two suspects forced the clerk into the back room and restrained her, took her car keys and left in her car.
Patrol units and a K9 team were working a traffic stop nearby when the armed robbery call came in. The units then observed a vehicle matching the description of the one the suspects took turn on to Blair School Road and collide with a basketball hoop across from Noble Middle School.
After the collision, the suspects jumped out of the car and ran. Law enforcement officers from the sheriff’s office, Wilmington Police Department and UNCW set up a perimeter to find the men.
The sheriff’s office K9 tracked one person down and the Wilmington Police Department’s K9 located the second suspect.
