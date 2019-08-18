First Alert Forecast: Storm chances stick around for the work week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! Despite the heavy rainfall to start it off, I hope you enjoyed your weekend!
-TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance over the Carolina coast, which will elevate rain chances as it scoots north. This disorganized area of showers brings low development odds the next 2-5 days (30%) but better development is possible as it moves away. This system will eventually move over some cooler water, lowering its chances for development. Heavy rains could result in poor-drainage flooding and ponding on the roads. Here’s what you can expect for the week ahead
- TEMPERATURES: seasonable 80s and lower 90s for the afternoon, 70s for the overnights and in any times of rain.
- POP-UP STORMS: odds for drenching cells 30-40% through much of the week ahead. A more familiar pop-up shower and storm risk is likely by mid week. Even with the heavy downpours over the past several days, Wilmington is still nearly a foot below average rainfall for this time of year. So our gardens need some of that rainfall!
- RIP CURRENTS: a moderate risk for Monday, plus a substantial northbound longshore current. Be careful along the beach, and obey posted flags by area lifeguards.
Catch your Wilmington seven-day planning forecast here and remember: a ten-day forecast tailored to your backyard is available on the WECT Weather App!
