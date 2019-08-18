First Alert Forecast: Storm chances stick around for the work week

-TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance over the Carolina coast, which will elevate rain chances as it scoots north. This disorganized area of showers brings low development odds the next 2-5 days (30%) but better development is possible as it moves away. This system will eventually move over some cooler water, lowering its chances for development. Heavy rains could result in poor-drainage flooding and ponding on the roads. Here’s what you can expect for the week ahead