First Alert Forecast: storm chances continue to start the new week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance over the Eastern Florida coast, which will elevate rain chances along the Carolina shores as it scoots north. This disorganized area of showers brings low development odds the next 2-5 days (10-20%) But heavy rains could result in poor-drainage flooding and ponding on the roads.
- TOASTY TEMPERATURES: seasonable 80s and lower 90s for the afternoon, 70s for the overnights and in any times of rain.
- POP-UP STORMS: odds for drenching cells 30-40% Sunday through much of the week ahead. A more familar pop-up shower and storm risk is likely by mid week.
- RIP CURRENTS: a moderate risk for your Sunday, plus a substantial northbound longshore current. Be careful along the beach, and obey posted flags by area lifeguards
