First Alert Forecast: storm chances continue to start the new week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance over the Eastern Florida coast, which will elevate rain chances along the Carolina shores as it scoots north. This disorganized area of showers brings low development odds the next 2-5 days (10-20%) But heavy rains could result in poor-drainage flooding and ponding on the roads.