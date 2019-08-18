Driver, dog rescued from car submerged in pond off Sanders Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman and her dog are safe after crews pulled them from the inside of a car submerged in a small body of water Sunday.
The situation happened off of Sanders Road near HC Bellamy Elementary School Sunday afternoon.
First responders on scene confirm only one car was involved in the incident and no one was seriously injured.
Officials have not yet announced what caused the car to come to rest in the water.
The highway patrol is investigating.
