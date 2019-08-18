Doctors simplifying concussion treatment ahead of football season

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - For decades concussions have been linked to the sport of football and next week as thousands of high school students athletes take to the field, doctors and athletic trainers will be there on the sideline ready to treat an assortment of injuries, including concussions.
“Over the past few years especially with the amount of attention the NFL has brought to concussions and concussion related issues, the technology and way we address them has advanced quite a lot,” said Dr. David Haught.
Dr. Haught with the Human Performance & Wellness Center in Little River, spent the majority of his life playing the game of football both in high school and college.
“I probably had three throughout my career in high school and college, I was in slow motion and having headaches, light sensitivity, so some of the symptoms can be pretty scary for the athlete,” said Dr. Haught.
Studies have shown specialized exercise regimens can relieve prolonged concussion symptoms.
When working with concussed patients Haught uses a biodex balance system which generates objective computerized data to help track a patient’s recovery progress.
“It’s gathering that objective data using peoples balance and postural stance, the way you sway, things like that,” said Dr. Haught.
Not matter if you’re a professional in the NFL or a senior in high school going after a scholarship, Haught said if you think you sustained a concussion speak up.
“Anytime an athlete suffers anything or have any doubt that they have a concussion or just took a hard hit to the head, you better tell your coach and athletic trainers,” said Dr. Haught.
Dr. Haught said especially during the start of the season with these hot and humid temperatures, hydration is key not just players but fans.
