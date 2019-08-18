District 9 early voting to begin this week

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina District 9 one-stop early voting begins Wednesday, August 21.
The 9th district stretches from Bladen County, all the way to Charlotte. Bladen County announced one-stop voting will be at the Bladen County Board of Elections Office at 301 S Cypress Street in Elizabethtown.
The 9th district is the last undecided congressional race from 2018. The original results of the race that involved Mark Harris and Dan McCready were thrown out after the state board of elections determined the results were tainted by election fraud during absentee voting.
Multiple people involved have been charged with election fraud crimes – most notably McCrae Dowless.
If you haven’t registered to vote, you can still do so during one stop voting but NOT on election day itself. If you’re looking to do an absentee vote you still have time for that, but the deadline to request one is September 3.
As for the Special Election, that will take place on September 10 to determine who takes the seat in the House of Representatives.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.