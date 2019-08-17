Yard sales August 17

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -
New Hanover County
8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
313 North 16th Street, Wilmington
Multi family yard sale with lemonade stand, home decor, tent, Christmas items, luggage, clothing, and more
Brunswick County
8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
88 Snow Field Road, Leland (New Hope Free Will Baptist Church)
3rd annual car and bike show and yard sale.
Furniture for bedrooms, including antiques, dining furniture, auto show, food, chicken & fish dinners,family fun, children furniture, women clothing, men & women shoes, children clothes, toys, floral arrangements, picture frames, bookcase, student desk, jewelry, and more
Planning a yard sale? Click here to send your information now.
Or email yardsales@wect.com
Having a yard sale today but didn’t send in any information? Click here to add your yard sales to today’s yard sales post on the WECT Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.