Yard sales August 17

Yard sales August 17
Today's yard sales (Source: Nichole Cartmell)
By Kim Ratcliff | August 17, 2019 at 5:00 AM EDT - Updated August 7 at 1:44 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -

New Hanover County

8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

313 North 16th Street, Wilmington

Multi family yard sale with lemonade stand, home decor, tent, Christmas items, luggage, clothing, and more

Brunswick County

8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

88 Snow Field Road, Leland (New Hope Free Will Baptist Church)

3rd annual car and bike show and yard sale.

Furniture for bedrooms, including antiques, dining furniture, auto show, food, chicken & fish dinners,family fun, children furniture, women clothing, men & women shoes, children clothes, toys, floral arrangements, picture frames, bookcase, student desk, jewelry, and more

Planning a yard sale? Click here to send your information now.

Or email yardsales@wect.com

Having a yard sale today but didn’t send in any information? Click here to add your yard sales to today’s yard sales post on the WECT Facebook page.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.