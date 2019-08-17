Wilmington Fire crews respond to stove top fire

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a small kitchen fire early Saturday morning.
It happened at an apartment on 1509 Little John Circle, right off S 16th St. Crews on scene used Carbon Dioxide extinguisher to put out the fire. The fire was containted to the stove top.
Fire officials say the fire was caused by cooking french fries in a pot of oil.
There were no injuries to residents or fire crews.
The resident was able to remain in apartment so no one was displaced by the fire.
