Weather cancels 33rd BB&T Football Jamboree

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For the first time in the event’s 33-year history, the BB&T Football Jamboree was cancelled because of weather and dangerous field conditions.
“We wanted to get the ten schools out there,” said Jodi Griffin, the chairman of the BB&T Football Jamboree. “We worked with the coaches to come up with the best plan. But the weather wouldn’t cooperate.”
The Jamboree was scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. but heavy rain and lightning forced officials to make the decision to cancel the event at 7 p.m.
“We see the frustration in everyone,” said Griffin. “Just know that the money for tickets and advertisers goes to helping someone pay for college.”
