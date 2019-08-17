Severe weather impacts UNCW move-in

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Students and parents moving in to UNCW this weekend hit a few bumps in the road as they battled lightning strikes and wet conditions Saturday.
Though the big event wasn’t cancelled, the University tweeted that student volunteers were not permitted to be outside helping unload belongings from cars. Volunteers were able to lend a hand with items inside residence halls.
Check in locations were also moved inside assigned residence halls Saturday afternoon.
“We’re sorry for these circumstances :(,” UNCW mentioned in the tweet.
More than 2,000 new Seahawks were expected to move into their new home Saturday morning. Student volunteers, administrators, trustees and employees helped the new class settling in and greet parents this weekend.
