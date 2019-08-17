First Alert Forecast: substantial rain expected for the weekend, area of interest in the Gulf of Mexico

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast as we embark on the third weekend of August. We’ve been lucky for the past couple of weeks that the tropics have been quiet. However, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance in the northeast Gulf of Mexico.
This disorganized area of showers will bring continues rain chances during the weekend with the potential for another 1-3 inches of rainfall across the Lower Cape Fear Region and the potential for flash flooding. Odds for tropical storm development the next 2-5 days should be low, but we’ll continue to keep tabs on this system.
- TOASTY TEMPERATURES: seasonable 80s and lower 90s by day, 70s for the overnights and in any times of rain.
- POP-UP STORMS: odds for drenching cells 40-50% Saturday, and 30-40% Sunday. Not a complete washout, but it’s not the greatest weekend to mow the grass.
- RIP CURRENTS: a low to moderate risk each day through the weekend, plus a substantial northbound longshore current.
Catch your Wilmington seven-day planning forecast here and remember: a ten-day forecast tailored to your backyard is available on the WECT Weather App!
Make it a great weekend!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.