First Alert Forecast: Showers and storms continue overnight

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! We’ve been lucky for the past couple of weeks that the tropics have been quiet. However, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance off the coast of South Carolina.
This disorganized area of showers will bring continues rain chances during the overnight hours, bringing with it the potential for flash flooding. Odds for tropical storm development the next 2-5 days should be low, but we’ll continue to keep tabs on this system as it continues to move toward the northeast.
- Storms overnight tonight could be producing heavy rainfall with upwards of another inch possible. This could result in localized minor flooding and ponding on roadways and poorly drained low lying areas. Sunday rain chances drop down to 30%.
- Low temperatures will drop into the mid to low 70s overnight. High temperatures tomorrow will get into the upper 80s to lower 90s across the area.
