Wilmington, Wrightsville Beach, Bald Head Island among nominees in South’s Best contest

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There are some familiar names among the nominees in Southern Living magazine’s annual South’s Best contest.
Wrightsville Beach and Bald Head Island both are among the nominees in the South’s Best Beach Town category.
For the second straight year, Wilmington appears in the South’s Best City category. The Port City is one of seven North Carolina cities among the nominees, joining Asheville, Charlotte, Durham, Greensboro, Raleigh and Winston-Salem.
Voting now is under way and continues through Sept. 16.
