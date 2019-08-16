Wilmington to consider paid parental leave policy

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Following in New Hanover County’s footsteps, Wilmington City Council on Tuesday will consider a resolution establishing a paid parental leave policy for city employees, regardless of gender.
If adopted, employees will be able to take up to six weeks of paid time off during the 12-month period immediately following the birth, adoption or foster care placement of a child, according to material prepared for council members. New Hanover County adopted a similar policy last month.
“The City of Wilmington believes that strong families benefit both the local community and the workplace,” a letter from City Manager Sterling Cheatham to council members reads. “The policy is consistent with what some of our benchmark municipalities have recently adopted and will increase our competitiveness and ability to attract and retain a talented workforce, while also promoting strong families in our community.”
To be eligible, employees must have been employed by the city for at least 12 months and have worked a minimum of 1,250 hours during the immediately preceding 12-month period.
The policy is being considered as part of the consent agenda, which typically combines several smaller items that need council’s approval but don’t usually require much public conversation. If it is approved, the policy would become effective Sept. 1, 2019.
