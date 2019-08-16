Trio face charges after emaciated horses found at New Hanover farm

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Three family members have been charged for the alleged mistreatment of several horses at a farm off Greenville Loop Road, according to officials with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office’s Animal Services.
On Friday, Robert Woody Jr., Judy Wood, and Sarah Woody all received 12 criminal summonses for misdemeanor animal neglect and will be scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 28.
According to a report, on July 14, an animal control officer received a call about a horse on the loose. While on that call, the officer saw an emaciated horse stuck in the mud and also noticed several other emaciated horses on the property.
Rescue crews were able to get the horse out of the mud, but it later died. A doctor called to the property evaluated the other horses and determined five were in bad shape and needed emergency attention.
The horses were surrendered to the Pendrosa Rescue and Sanctuary in Willard and were taken to Horton’s Rehab Ranch LLC for treatment.
During the investigation, the owner of the property, Robert Woody Jr., told deputies he had fallen ill and his wife is in poor health. They asked their daughter Sarah Woody to care for the animals. Sarah works full time and is in school and had trouble keeping up with the horses’ care.
The surviving horses continue their rehab at Horton’s.
This is a developing story and reporter Alex Guarino will have more details in tonight’s newscasts.
