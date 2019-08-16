Stuff the Bus 2019: Communities rally to bring supplies to students

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Communities in Schools will host a donation drive in New Hanover and Pender counties this weekend to collect school supplies for the upcoming school year.
The “Stuff the Bus” campaign will collect supplies for public schools and distribute them to students in need throughout the year.
Last year, event organizers say they collected more than $100,000 in school supplies.
The event will run from Aug. 16-18.
“Stuff the Bus” volunteers will be stationed at bus stops throughout the area. Participants can visit those stops to grab supply wish lists, or to drop off things like book bags, binders and notebooks.
The bus stops can be found at the Walmart in Monkey Junction, the Walmart in Burgaw, and at the Harris Teeter at Mayfaire Town Center on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
If you’re interested in volunteering, or would like a full list of bus stops, you can click here.
