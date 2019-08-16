Popular Wilmington eatery expected to re-open this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Sawmill Restaurant is expected to re-open its doors this weekend, pending a final fire and health inspection. The Wilmington staple was forced to halt operations after it was damaged in a fire July 4.
"It's been a really long process and it's been very frustrating in the beginning but ever since the insurance released us a couple weeks ago it's been moving really fast," said restaurant owner Sean Franklin.
Franklin said the fire suppression system failed to work when the deep fryer caught fire in the kitchen.
During the restoration process, the owners made several improvements to the restaurant. They put in new ceiling tiles and insulation in addition to new lighting and appliances in the kitchen.
Franklin is excited to serve his customers again soon.
“We miss them terribly,” he said. “We have guys that eat with us three times a day, seven days a week. We run into them and they say when are you going to open?!”
Once they get the green light from officials, Franklin said he plans to re-open the restaurant Saturday morning at 6.
“Be patient there will probably be a line out the door and we’re just going to try and take care of people as fast as we can.”
