Pipeline work in Southport could cause tall flame, loud noise

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Piedmont Natural Gas is planning to perform routine pipeline maintenance near 1589 East Moore St. in Southport starting Aug. 19.
The work will involve a process called “flaring,” where excess natural gas used to propel an inspection device through the pipeline is released and burned off.
This process produces a tall flame that can be seen from a distance, as well as a loud noise and possibly a whistling sound.
Officials say the “process is routine, completely safe, and monitored closely by Piedmont employees and local fire department personnel.”
The maintenance is expected to conclude on Aug. 27, weather permitting.
