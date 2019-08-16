North Brunswick football making improvements on and off the field

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - For North Brunswick football coach Bryan Davis, the game is more than just wins and losses.
“We value the idea of character and hard work,” said Davis. “Our kids are going to work hard and we are going to love each other, work hard for each other.”
“He shows that he really cares and it’s more than just football with coach Davis,” added senior Kwesi Clarke. “The guys have adapted, and they don’t just want it for themselves. They want it for each other and that’s been a big change here.”
Davis believes his team played better than their 2-9 record showed.
“Last year, we lost four games by a touchdown or less,” said Davis.
Now, with more players on the roster, the Scorpions have a chance to win more games.
“I think a lot of that had to do with attrition; Just sheer numbers,” said Davis “Now this year, we have gone up by twenty kids this year. ‘Will those numbers constitute victories?’ I don’t know. But in the fourth quarter we have saved up enough energy through the season we can do those.”
The seniors play to do everything they can to bring more victories.
“Every game you go into, you want to have high confidence and think ‘my team can get this done,’” said senior Javon Johnson. “That’s how I go into every game because I am trying to win.”
