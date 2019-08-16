NHRMC responds to employee letter over possible sale, encourages attendance at community meetings

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Internal communications show leadership at New Hanover Regional Medical Center took note of its employees’ concerns over the possible sale of the hospital system.
In a memo to employees, hospital leadership said it recognized the request made in a letter from hospital staff that asked for more time for physicians and others to delay a vote on exploring a possible sale so employees could be further involved in the discussion.
The memo says hospital officials will work to “ensure physician opinions and priorities are a part of discussions before and after the September 3 vote.”
In a note from NHRMC President and CEO John Gizdic included in the memo, he says leadership appreciates the staff’s involvement in the discussion.
“Members of the medical staff have helped make NHRMC what it is today and are critical to its future. We support taking the time needed for them to fully explore and debate the pros and cons of different ownership structures.”
However, Gizdic goes on to say leadership believes it would be more helpful for commissioners to move ahead with the Sept. 3 vote, in order “to get to a point of better understanding” by having information from potential partners."
In response to a request from WECT, hospital spokesperson Julian March said NHRMC is encouraging all stakeholders to attend next week’s community meetings on the topic to get more information.
“NHRMC encourages interested community members to attend one of the forums next week to learn more about what is being considered and share what is important to them for their own health and the health of this region. This feedback will help guide decisions on how we can move forward to achieve our shared goals,” March said in an email.
Community Forums
- Monday, Aug. 19 at 6 p.m. - Northeast Regional Library, 1241 Military Cutoff Road
- Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 8:30 a.m. - Senior Resource Center, 2222 South College Road
