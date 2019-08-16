Get your child a free haircut before school starts

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s a back to school tradition for many students: a haircut before the first day of class.
This year, children can get the cuts for free.
Linda Bunyan, Owner of MY SALON Suite in Wilmington, is offering free haircuts from elementary school students with a $5 school supply donation.
The event is Sunday, August 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 4712 New Centre Drive.
All donated supplies will be given to Wilmington schools, according to Bunyan.
