First Alert Forecast: storm chances at home but not in the tropics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast as we get set to launch into the third weekend of August. As a piece of great news for this weekend: stable air reigns a;; across the tropical Atlantic Basin, so new tropical storm formation remains unlikely! Here are some of the things we are tracking for the Cape Fear Region, then:
- TOASTY TEMPERATURES: seasonable 80s and lower 90s by day, 70s for the overnights and in any times of rain.
- POP-UP STORMS: odds for drenching cells 50-60% through tonight, 40-50% Saturday, and 30-40% Sunday.
- RIP CURRENTS: low to moderate risk each day through the weekend, plus a substantial northbound longshore current.
Catch your Wilmington seven-day planning forecast here and remember: ten-day forecasts are available on the WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.