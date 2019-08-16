Coast Guard hosts training for WPD, NHC Sheriff’s deputies

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Guests using the Fort Caswell pier Friday were intrigued at the flurry of activity out on the Intracoastal Waterway, as the United States Coast Guard simulated a homeland security situation.
A Coast Guard vessel pretended to be an uncooperative boater as officers with the Wilmington Police Department and deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop them from approaching the pier.
The exercise was the culmination of a week-long program to certify three officers and three deputies through the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators.
Through a combination of classroom sessions and on-the-water exercises, the officers and deputies were trained in tactical maneuvers and other maritime safety protocols.
First Class Petty Officer Justin Peed said while most people may equate the Coast Guard with rescue missions, the agency does quite a bit of homeland security operations in Southeastern North Carolina and beyond.
In many cases, the agencies have to work together on operations, which is why these types of inter-agency training programs are so critical.
“It’s very important for agencies to train together because we work together so closely," he said. "That way we can better serve the community that we work in so when something, when we’re needed we’re able to communicate and work together and we’re all on the same page.”
WPD Sergeant John Kunak said while the tactical maneuvers were the most fun part of the program, he really appreciated learning the best way to communicate with the other agencies for maritime missions.
“I think the most important thing that we got out of this was the communication, inter-agency communication, when we are conducting these are kind of operations, so that we all are on the same page and we can get the mission accomplished,” he said.
While the weather threatened, all six participants “graduated” from the program, and will receive a certificate in the coming weeks.
