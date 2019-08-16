Clear the Shelters: Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services has dozens of cats and dogs ready to be adopted during the Clear the Shelters event on Saturday.
Currently, there are 42 animals up for adoption; 29 cats and 13 dogs.
The shelter does have funding for a spay/neuter program. They will be pay $100 towards spay/neuter of a dog and $50 towards spay/neuter of a cat.
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The shelter is located on 429 Green Swamp Road near Supply.
For more information, call 910-754-8204 or visit their website. You can also view all of the animals currently up for adoption when you go to the shelter’s website.
