Calder Cup makes a stop in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One of professional hockey’s most prestigious trophies, the Calder Cup, is spending the night in Wilmington.
This past season, defenseman Bobby Sanguinetti helped the Charlotte Checkers win the 2019 Calder Cup which is awarded to the American Hockey League champion.
Thursday night, Sanguinetti put the cup on display for family and friends to enjoy at the Nicklaus Club House at the Country Club of Landfall in Wilmington.
"Everyone here has had a part of my career,” said Sanguinetti. “And that is the important part of giving back.”
Sanguinetti almost didn’t get his day with the cup. It was scheduled to be delivered in Wilmington last weekend, but was lost during shipping and only found on Wednesday.
“I didn’t want to go down as the person that lost the cup,” said Sanguinetti. “I am sure glad it showed up.”
