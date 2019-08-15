WANTED: Suspect stole from bedroom someone was sleeping in, Ocean Isle Beach police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ocean Isle Beach police say they’re still looking for a person accused of breaking into a home around 3:15 a.m. Thursday.
A post on their Facebook page says the suspect entered a home near Winnabow and 2nd Street.
The thief reportedly took items from the bedroom the homeowner was sleeping in without waking the victim up. Another person in the house woke up, saw the suspect in the doorway and the suspect took off running. Police say the suspect was accompanied by another person as they were fleeing the area.
The first suspect is described as a male standing 5′5″ with dark hair in his early to mid- twenties. The second suspect is described as a male in his early to mid- twenties.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Ocean Isle Beach Police Department at (910) 579-4221.
