Therapy dog killed by toxic algae is remembered at hospital by patients, staff

“Harpo always seemed to know the patients that needed it the most. He would sit outside their door, and wait to go it, they would get the patient ready and then he would go in and sit with them, sometimes he would climb up into the bed if they wanted it. He would lay down, he would put his little head on their chest and just look at them with his big brown eyes. He was just the greatest,” said Wendy Reavis, a case manager at the hospital.