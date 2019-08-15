State, FEMA approve funding to buy flood prone properties across NC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Millions of dollars worth of funding has been approved to acquire 130 homes and convert them to open spaces.
A press release Thursday confirms $19 million will go to buying properties and eliminating flood risks in repetitively damaged properties across eastern North Carolina following Hurricane Florence.
The list notes that residential structures in Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus and New Hanover counties are included in the deal.
- Bladen County, $954,000 for five structures
- Brunswick County, $1.2 million for five structures
- City of Jacksonville, $1.7 million for 16 structures
- City of New Bern, $191,000 for three structures
- Columbus County, $1.1 million for 12 structures
- Cumberland County, $177,000 for two structures
- Craven County, $688,000 for six structures
- Jones County, $6.2 million for 31 structures
- Moore County, $945,000 for 13 structures
- New Hanover County, $2.2 million for 11 structures
- Onslow County, $821,000 for six structures
- Robeson County, $1.2 million for six structures
- Sampson County, $1 million for eight structures
- Town of Tabor City, $623,000 for six structures
If the homeowner’s buyout is approved, they will be paid a pre-disaster fair market value for the home which is determined by a certified appraiser. Crews will then demolish the home, and the land is deeded to the local government with an open space restriction, according to a FEMA fact sheet.
FEMA reimburses 75 percent of the cost while the state shoulders the remaining 25 percent. FEMA provides funding for property acquisitions through its Hazard Mitigation Grant Program which encourages state and local governments by funding projects to help communities eliminate or reduce disaster-related damage.
