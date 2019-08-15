NHRMC medical staff requests delay in county commission’s consideration of hospital sale

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The physician leadership at New Hanover Regional Medical Center has asked for more time to understand a possible sale of the hospital.
According to a letter sent to members of the New Hanover County Commission, a majority of the medical staff voted in favor of requesting a delay of the vote scheduled for Sept. 3 for a resolution which, if approved, would begin the process of exploring a sale of the hospital system.
The group has requested a delay of up to 90 days.
Hospital staff would also like to sit down with the commission for “an exchange of ideas and questions” regarding a potential Request for Proposal process, the letter states.
The letter was sent by Dr. William Hope, president of the medical staff, and who last week told WECT he was encouraging open mindedness with the process.
Dr. Hope was in surgery and unavailable to answer questions from WECT at the time this story was published.
County Manager Chris Coudriet released a statement through a county spokesperson:
The letter to county commission members is dated Aug. 13.
While she said she hadn’t seen a copy yet and is out of town, Commission Vice-Chair Julia Olson-Boseman said she would be opposed to a delay of the Sept. 3 vote.
“We’ve been talking about this for 15 years," she said. "I don’t know how anyone can oppose it when we don’t know what it is yet.”
WECT reached out to commission member Rob Zapple, who has expressed his own concerns with the potential sale, but has not yet heard back.
