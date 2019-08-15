Hurricane Florence repairs underway on Henry Street

The $529,000 project uses a repair method that doesn’t involved digging up or closing the street. North Carolina contractor Applied Polymerics will use existing manholes to access pipes, and spray a foam-like material that will seal cracks from within. Crews will also remove sand and debris that has seeped into the pipes through those cracks.. The repairs are currently happening beneath Henry Street from Princess Place to the northern end and also under Caswell Street. The project is expected to be finished next month.