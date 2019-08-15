Hurricane Florence repairs underway on Henry Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews are making repairs to drainage pipes beneath Henry Street as part of a second phase of Hurricane Florence repairs to city infrastructure.
The $529,000 project uses a repair method that doesn’t involved digging up or closing the street. North Carolina contractor Applied Polymerics will use existing manholes to access pipes, and spray a foam-like material that will seal cracks from within. Crews will also remove sand and debris that has seeped into the pipes through those cracks.. The repairs are currently happening beneath Henry Street from Princess Place to the northern end and also under Caswell Street. The project is expected to be finished next month.
The Henry Street repair is one of many major projects the city has undertaken after Hurricane Florence hit last year. Following immediate repairs after the storm, city staff spent months identifying all the streets, buildings, and drainage infrastructure that need to be updated.
Because the city has to pay for all of these repairs out-of-pocket with taxpayer dollars, federal officials were brought in to inspect and approve each planned repair to make ensure Wilmington would receive federal and state reimbursement before the projects began.
Since last September, the city of Wilmington has spent more than $30 million in response to Hurricane Florence, and hopes to have much of those funds reimbursed.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.