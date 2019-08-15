First Alert Forecast: extreme heat unlikely, chances to grab more rain

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! Your First Alert Forecast features seasonable high temperatures - sultry upper 80s and lower 90s - and low temperatures - sticky 70s - for the next several days. Will you elect to turn off your a/c? Probably not, but at least your unit will not be working as hard as, say, this past Tuesday and Wednesday, when highs were in the middle and even upper 90s!