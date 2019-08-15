First Alert Forecast: continued opportunities for much needed rain

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! Your First Alert Forecast features seasonable high temperatures - sultry upper 80s and lower 90s - and low temperatures - sticky 70s - for the next several days. Will you elect to turn off your a/c? Probably not, but at least your unit will not be working as hard as, say, this past Tuesday and Wednesday, when highs were in the middle and even upper 90s!
As year-to-date rainfall deficits continue to build through the double-digits across the Cape Fear Region, rain chances in the 30 to 40% range will offer precious opportunities for relief for thirsty gardens. Catch these rain chances and more in your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember: ten-day forecasts are always available on the WECT Weather App!
Oh! And one last point on this Thursday: new tropical storm development remains unlikely across the Atlantic Basin. In the deep tropical Atlantic Ocean, for example, thunderstorms are having trouble sustaining themselves amid an unusually large layer of dry Saharan air. Any time we can say the tropics are quiet in the heart of August is wonderful!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.