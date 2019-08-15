Fire engines among items listed on county surplus property list

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Non-profit organizations will get first dibs for the sale of surplus property items being sold by auction in New Hanover County.
Various vehicles, including two fire engines, make up the majority of the list.
Non-profit organizations can view and purchase certain property prior to being sold to the general public starting Thursday, August 15, through Thursday, August 22. Any non-profit organization interested in viewing the property should contact James Derseraux at JDerseraux@nhcgov.com.
Any remaining property will be offered for sale to the public through online auction starting Friday, Sept. 13 through Monday, Sept. 30 using GOVDEALS.
Registration with GOVDEALS is required for bidding. All items are sold “as is,” and the acceptable methods of payment are cash, money order, cashier’s check or credit card. Please review the terms and conditions prior to bidding.
