County-wide substance abuse meeting happening Thursday night

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The community is invited to a county-wide meeting on substance abuse Thursday night in Wilmington.
The meeting will focus on helping attendees understand the complex role family members play in substance abuse treatment.
It’s being held at Spring View Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church from 7-9pm. The church is located at 801 North College Road.
New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon, Coastal Horizons Director Kenny House, Chief Public Defender Jennifer Harjo and several others are expected to speak.
