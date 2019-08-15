Clear the Shelters: New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit is one of the shelters participating in Clear the Shelters this year.
According to their website, they are 15 cats and dogs up for adoption; 10 cats and 5 dogs.
Animals are available for adoption at the shelters Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 3:45 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. until noon.
Phone calls and walk-ins are welcome between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The NHCSO Animal Services Unit is located on 180 Division Drive in Wilmington.
For more information on the animals or their Clear the Shelters event on Saturday, click here.
