Celebrity dog trainer shares tips for pet owners

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Celebrity dog trainer Joel Silverman is known for his work with the beloved pet “Dreyfuss”on NBC’s long-running comedy Empty Nest.
Now, Silverman travels the country working with Humane Societies with his dog training certification course, which includes his training of shelter dogs to help them become more adoptable.
Silverman has a sold-out Dog Training Certification Course in Wilmington this week. While in town, he’ll stop by the WECT News studios Thursday to share some tips for dog owners on First at Four.
Silverman began his animal training career at the age of 16. He went on to train dogs for Hollywood and hosted of Good Dog U on Animal Planet, which ran from 1999-2009.
More recently, he starred as himself in a national commercial for Chase Bank (with his dog Duchess).
