Cape Fear Museum of History and Science closing temporarily for repairs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Museum of History and Science will close for about two weeks while repairs are made to damage caused by Hurricane Florence.
The museum will close on Saturday, Aug. 24, and reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 9.
Repairs will be made on all three floors of the building, including replacing drywall, carpeting and ceiling tiles, resealing windows and painting.
“The shoulder season between end of summer and the start of school field trips has been selected to complete critical repairs needed at the Museum,” said Director Sheryl Kingery Mays. “We apologize for any inconvenience during our two-week closure but look forward to reopening with all of our spaces fully functional and ready to welcome visitors and school groups throughout the fall and winter.”
When the museum reopens, it will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. The museum is closed on Mondays from Labor Day to Memorial Day.
