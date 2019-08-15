Cape Fear Community College Barber School offering free back-to-school haircuts

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College is offering free back-to-school haircuts for school-aged children next Monday through Thursday, August 19-22, at its new barber school location at 108 Walnut Street.
Deginald King, lead instructor at CFCC’s barber school, is excited to welcome the children to his classroom. “Everyone wants to look their best on the first day of school,” King said. “We’re glad to help and it will be wonderful practice for our students.”
There is limited parking in front of the building. However, a visitor’s lot is located at Second and Walnut streets and metered parking is available to customers at the barber school.
Haircuts are available Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m, on a first-come, first-served basis. Both boys and girls styles are available. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Call 910-362-7692 for more details. For more information on the CFCC barbering program, visit cfcc.edu/barberschool.
