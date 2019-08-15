Bill to extend statute of limitations could help NHCS teacher sex abuse victims

“Victims of sexual abuse, especially like with Mr. Kelly, he was abusing young boys. There is a lot of pressure for them to keep that quiet,” Joel Rhine, an attorney representing Kelly’s victims explained. “There is a stigma associated with it. Whether or not there should be, there is. And so it’s very difficult for these folks to come forward. So to try to expect someone who was abused at the age of 14, 15 years old to immediately come out and report this by the age of 21. That does not happen.”