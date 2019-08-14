Woman injured in Wilmington drive-by paintball shooting: ’What if we were target practice?’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police have increased patrols in downtown Wilmington following a drive-by paintball shooting Monday night. A woman said she was hit by paintballs in both her jaw and hip while walking to her car along the 100 block of Walnut Street with friends.
The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, said her friend was also injured. She said it was around 10:45 p.m. when a black vehicle sped by and the driver fired a paintball gun. The women quickly ducked behind a vehicle, thinking they had been hit by a bullet.
“I just know that I was completely terrified," the victim said. "My hands were trembling, my voice still kind of shakes when I talk about it, but it was just, I mean, the only way I can describe it is traumatic.”
Wilmington Police Spokeswoman Linda Thompson confirms officers responded to both Front and Walnut Streets regarding individuals in a black Nissan shooting a paintball gun Monday night. The full police report is still pending and has not yet been released.
