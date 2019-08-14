Wilmington K9 teams to be featured on new A&E TV show

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington’s K9 teams will step out into the national spotlight this fall in a new TV show.
The show, called “K9 Patrol,” will highlight how important the officers and their canines are in reducing crime and improving community relations.
Each 30 minute show will follow stories from multiple K9 units across America and will look and feel similar to Women on Patrol, according to the release from the Wilmington Police Department.
Crews arrived in the Port City last week to shoot the series. Three WPD K9 teams will be featured on the show.
This is the second A&E series the Wilmington Police Department has been involved in.
