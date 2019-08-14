Warrants: Father left 5 kids inside car when he went to work at Florence Walmart

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Newly released warrants show a father left his five children inside a car alone when he went to work at a Walmart in Florence.
James Anthony Williams is charged with five counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.
Officers responded just before 2 p.m. Monday to the Walmart on Beltline Drive to a call about children left alone in a vehicle.
When they arrived, they found five children, ages nine, five, four, three and one years old, inside a vehicle with four windows down and the vehicle not running, according to arrest warrants.
WMBF Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold said the temperature at that time was 93 degrees and the heat index was well over 100 degrees.
The children told police that their father went to work at Walmart because his shift started at 2 pm. Their mother was also working inside, but her shift didn’t end until 4 p.m., the warrants state.
Police said that Williams came out to the vehicle shortly after officers arrived and said his stepson was supposed to be getting off work at 2 p.m. and was going to take care of the children.
According to warrants, officers believe the children were left alone for 15 to 20 minutes while he was inside the store, putting the nine-year-old in charge.
