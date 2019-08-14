Support the next generation of entrepreneurs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Young entrepreneurs will have a chance to find customers at the Building Brunsco Kids Expo.
Vendors ages 7-17 years old will show off their creations at the expo on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in Holden Beach.
The event is cash only.
The Brunswick County Chamber of Commerce organized the event to encourage entrepreneurship among children and teens.
Awards will be given for the Most Original Business Idea, Highest Business Potential and Best Presentation/Creativity.
More information can be found here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.