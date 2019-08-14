State agency conducts tests at pond dog owners blame for causing the death of three pets

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality tested a pond that dog owners blame for killing her pets, according to emails obtained by WECT News from the Wilmington city server.
The emails were exchanged between Wilmington Communications Manager Malissa Talbert, New Hanover County Chief Communications Officer Jessica Loeper and Wilmington and Beaches Convention and Visitors Bureau Communications/Public Relations Director Connie Nelson. The emails expressed concern about the local/regional/national media attention about the story.
According to the communications, the state sampled the pond on Monday.
We first told you last week about the deaths of the three dogs.
“Our dogs were everything," said Melissa Martin and Denise Mintz. "We had two Westies, they were both therapy certified. And then we had Harpo — he was going to be seven this year. He did a lot of stuff in the community. I mean we just took them here last night and let them play and it ended up in all three of them dying because of something called blue green algae that we’ve never even heard of.”
After playing in the water in a Pond off of Independence Boulevard, the dogs were at home when one of the Westies started acting strange. Martin assumed she had been bitten by something and brought her to the Animal Emergency and Trauma Hospital of Wilmington. Soon after, the other two dogs were there as well. Seizing and showing signs of liver failure.
All three dogs passed just after midnight Friday.
We don’t know when the results from the samples will be available.
To see algal bloom data collected by Division of Water Resources staff from 2012 to the present, click here.
