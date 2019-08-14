New Hanover County co-hosting session for National Flood Insurance Program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County is co-hosting its annual information session with Flood Risk Evaluator on Wednesday.
Neighbors can learn about the National Flood Insurance Program and how their properties can be prepared to qualify for flood insurance discounts.
Attendees will learn about laws and regulations that could affect flood insurance policies. Also, a floodplain manager will be available to talk one-on-one and go over ways to lower premiums.
The county’s Community Rating System outreach and education efforts does this event every year. According to officials, New Hanover County’s rating through the NFIP Community Rating System improved from a Class 8 to a Class 7, meaning eligible homeowners in the unincorporated areas of the county received an additional 5 percent discount on flood insurance premiums in FEMA designated Special Flood Hazard Areas.
This event is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Development Services Center of the New Hanover County Government Center, 230 Government Center Dr., Wilmington.
Residents can learn more about New Hanover County’s Floodplain Management through the counties Planning and Land Use website.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.