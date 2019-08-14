Man pleads guilty in DWI crash that killed woman, seriously injured child

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Raleigh man is headed to prison after pleading guilty to a 2018 DWI crash that killed a woman and seriously injured her 2-year-old child.
According to the District Attorney’s Office, Travis Coleman Luckinbill, 21, entered guilty pleas to felony serious injury by motor vehicle and felony death by motor vehicle.
He was sentenced to 14-26 months in prison, and given five years of supervised probation. Luckinbill was also given a suspended sentence of 64-89 months, with a special condition that he serve 22 months at the expiration of his 14-26 month sentence.
On the morning of Oct, 6, 2018, Coleman was traveling eastbound on N.C. 50 in Surf City when his vehicle crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Robin Elizabeth Blankenship of Sneads Ferry.
Blankenship died at the scene. Her 2-year-old son, Jaxon, sustained a skull fracture and was hospitalized for several weeks following the crash, but he has since recovered.
A passenger in Luckinbill’s vehicle had minor injuries.
Prosecutors said blood tests revealed that Luckinbill had THC, alprazolam, MDA, and MDMA in his system at the time of the deadly crash.
At the time, Luckinbill was a student at East Carolina University and majoring in management.
